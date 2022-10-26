Netflix’s 1899: Everything you need to know about the new horror show The mysterious new series will be arriving very soon

Netflix’s 1899 is one of the exciting new arrivals on the streaming service shortly after Halloween.

MORE: Bridgerton star reveals first look at new drama she left period drama for

The German horror series, which is from the team behind hit series Dark, comes with a mysterious premise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Chalk Line trailer

What is Netflix’s 1899 about?

The new show - which has been created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar - follows a group of immigrants, from a variety of backgrounds, traveling from Europe to New York in search of new opportunities. Netflix have shared a few details about the period drama.

In a press release, they revealed: “The eight episodes tell of the mysterious events during the voyage of an emigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers from the most diverse backgrounds look forward to the dawning century with hope.

MORE: Cabinet of Curiosities - is Guillermo Del Toro's new Netflix show worth the watch?

MORE: The Chalk Line viewers saying same thing about new Netflix movie

“They all dream of a better future abroad. When they discover a second ship on the open sea that has been missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board turns their crossing to the promised land into a nightmarish mystery. A web of secrets seems to tie the past of each passenger together.”

Friese and Bo Odar added: “What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries. At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us. And how fear can be a trigger for the latter.”

The new series will be released in November

When will Netflix’s 1899 be available to watch?

It sounds enticing, but you’ll have to wait a couple more weeks to enjoy the series for yourself. The show - which will feature eight episodes - is set to drop on 17 November on the streaming service.

However, you can get a sneak peek at what to expect from the official trailer, which was released this week.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.