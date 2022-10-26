Cabinet of Curiosities: Is Guillermo Del Toro's new Netflix show worth the watch? The horror series has garnered some passionate reactions

Cabinet of Curiosities recently arrived on Netflix - and has already sparked a passionate reaction from viewers.

MORE: The Chalk Line viewers saying same thing about new Netflix movie

The eight-part horror series, which is perfectly timed for Halloween, has been curated by renowned director Guillermo del Toro who famously won an Oscar for Pan’s Labyrinth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Chalk Line trailer

What is Cabinet of Curiosities about?

The series is comprised of eight spooky stories, with two released to the streaming site per day from 25 to 28 October. On Tuesday, Lot 36 and Graveyard Rats were released, with The Autopsy and The Outside being streamed from Wednesday. Pickman's Model, Dreams in the Witch House, The Viewing and The Murmuring are to follow.

MORE: School for Good and Evil film star Earl has very famous parents – details

MORE: 13 Netflix horror films and TV shows that will keep you awake at night this Halloween 2022

Lot36 sees a down-on-his luck military vet who purchases a storage unit for $400 after the original owner of the unit has passed away - he then discovers the horror that’s hidden inside. Meanwhile, in Graveyard Rats a grave caretaker steals from a wealthy corpse and is bitten by a rat, leading to him getting his gruesome comeuppance.

Is Cabinet of Curiosities worth the watch?

Those who have already had a chance to watch have been sharing their verdicts on Twitter - and the response has been one of huge praise. One person wrote: “I watched the first two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix last night, and it is great scary-fun October viewing.”

The eight-part Netfllix series has been curated by Guillermo del Toro

Another posted: “Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix is pretty awesome. I'm invested.” A third shared: “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities! Omg I found another addiction!”

And a fourth added: “I stayed up all night enjoying every available bit of @RealGDT’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. I’ve missed genre anthology shows like this - smart, scary, and deeply intriguing. Beautifully crafted by some of my favorite filmmakers. This gets a giant thumbs up from me.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.