George Stephanopoulos lets his hair down during family adventure The GMA star is married to Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos has been enjoying some much-deserved downtime away from work at Good Morning America - and it looks like he has been having a lot of fun!

The co-anchor was pictured in a number of photos posted by his wife Ali Wentworth over the weekend during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

The TV star was all smiles as he posed in shorts and a jumper in front of the beautiful mountain backdrop, looking happy and relaxed.

In another photo the news anchor was seen dressed in a baseball cap and chinos as he posed alongside his wife and their group of friends.

George and Ali live in New York City with their youngest daughter Harper.

They are also parents to firstborn Elliott, who flew the nest to attend college last year. The celebrity couple are set for a big change next year though as Harper will also be off to college.

George Stephaopoulos and Ali Wentworth enjoyed a relaxing vacation over the weekend

Ali shared a photo of Harper last weekend on the way to view colleges, captioning it "College tour weekend".

When Harper leaves home, her parents will officially be empty nesters, which will no doubt be emotional and bittersweet for the couple.

The family waved their firstborn Elliott off to college last year, and Ali at the time admitted that it had been "brutal".

However, the proud mom also revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there. It wasn't a smooth journey for Elliott either, as she tested positive for Covid just before she was supposed to go to campus.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth live in New York City

As a result she spent some extra days at home to isolate, and her mom revealed that it meant that they had extra time together to help each other process the big change.

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

