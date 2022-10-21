GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth makes bold revelation: 'Our marriage is on the line' The two have been married for over two decades

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for over 20 years, but the former is not willing to let the spark die in any way.

The actress appeared on a new episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her expectations from her husband this coming anniversary.

When Kelly Ripa asked her about their anniversary plans, she simply stated that she had left them up to George to figure out.

"I told him to come up with something incredibly romantic and that our marriage is on the line, so it better be great," she joked to the hosts' amusement.

She continued that when it came to pulling out all the stops, she had been pulling no punches, describing a past birthday surprise for her Good Morning America anchor husband.

"Years ago for his birthday, I said 'Let's have lunch on your birthday, meet me at this address,'" Ali began explaining.

Ali shared her expectations for George for their anniversary

"He showed up, the guy at the desk said 'Room 16'. I was upstairs and only in a bathrobe. There was a fire going, and a birthday cake, and that was his happy birthday lunch."

The story got even funnier, however, when she added: "And then I did something which, I guess, is tacky. But it was a nice hotel, I called them and said 'Look, I only used the room for an hour. You guys can change the sheets and resell it, why don’t you give me a little discount?'

"And they were like 'We're not a hotel that goes by the hour, you horribly disgusting woman.'"

When Kelly asked if the mom-of-two thought her husband had learned from the experience, she simply responded: "We are going to find out in a couple of weeks.

The couple will be celebrating 21 years together

"Because, by the way, the jewelry thing has always been a bust, too. I'm like 'Oh, I love a wooden duck necklace.' Come on, honey, bring it."

