Ali Wentworth teases exciting news with radiant new photo What could it be?

Ali Wentworth delighted her legions of loyal fans on Friday when she revealed she's back on set - but what for?

The talented wife of Good Morning America's George Stephanopolous sent her social media followers into a frenzy with a beautiful selfie along with a very simple caption.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares photo amid 'brutal' family change

Ali - who is a successful actress and author - took to Instagram with the all-natural snapshot and wrote: "#setlife."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's stand-in Ali Wentworth stuns in floral outfit

In the image, Ali was standing in front of a set of production lights and looked radiant with her light locks worn loose and with minimal makeup.

While she didn't reveal what set it was, her friend and Law & Order SVU star, Mariska Hargitay, gave a little away with her comment: "Pretty producer Bad ass beauty."

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth delight fans with cutest selfie

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares emotional photo from daughter's first day at college

Other fans asked: "What are you shooting gorgeous?!?" and called her, "beautiful".

Ali is back at work!

Ali may have been working on her podcast, Go Ask Ali, which returns on 7 October, or she may have something else up her sleeve.

Ali's back to work photo comes at a time when there have been some big changes for the family.

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible NY home

READ: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Their oldest daughter, Elliott, has left home to attend college and Ali has admitted it's a "brutal" moment to endure.

Ali and George have been married for 20 years

She documented the emotional day when they bid her farewell and she was inundated with support from fans and famous friends who had gone through the same heartwrenching moment.

Ali also details these trying times in her much-loved podcast which covers everything from fame to parenthood.

In each episode, Ali speaks with experts, friends, celebrities and fellow moms about raising children – particularly teenagers, and growing and maintaining relationships.

In the first series, the mom-of-two spoke to the likes of Brooke Shields and GMA's Jennifer Ashton, and now she's ready to set sail on season two.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.