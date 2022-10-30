Fifth celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after viewers express confusion It was an unusual theme!

James Bye became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening. The EastEnders star was praised by the judges for the improvement in his dance ability following his Charleston with dance partner Amy Dowden.

However, it wasn't enough to keep them out of the dance-off, where he landed alongside birthday girl Fleur East.

The previous evening, viewers took to social media to express their confusion over James and Amy's dance, which saw the pair dressed as a beekeeper and an angry bee, respectively.

Responses included: "Halloween in the hive. I don't get it," and: "Why is Amy a bumblebee… could they not think of ANYTHING Halloween inspired to give them as a theme?"

After James and Amy performed again, dancing to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker, Fleur and Vito Coppola performed their Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé once more.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with the decision to save Fleur and Vito unanimous. Craig Revel Horwood said: "Well, it’s my responsibility to save the better dancer and the better dancer tonight for me was Fleur and Vito".

Fans weren't sure about James' dance theme

Motsi Mabuse agreed: "For me, there were different levels of dancing on the dance floor, and I have decided to save Fleur and Vito".

Anton Du Beke added: "They didn’t reproduce their best performance, but it doesn’t have to be the best performance, it has to be better and I thought their performance was just good enough. Fleur and Vito."

The actor loved his time on Strictly

Shirley Ballas said she would also have saved Fleur. When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, James kindly said: "I've said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

"I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal."

