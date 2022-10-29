Strictly fans all have the same complaint following 'bizarre' theme for James Bye's dance Were you expecting a bumblebee for Halloween?

Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating its annual Halloween week, so expect vampires, ghosts, werewolves and… bumblebees?

EastEnders star James Bye tackled the Charleston on Saturday night dressed as a beekeeper, while his professional partner Amy Dowden, took to the stage as an evil bumblebee. Although viewers thought that James had performed one of his best dances, many were left underwhelmed with the overall theme of the dance.

One commented: "Quite enjoyed James and Amy's Charleston. Not sure how it was Halloween themed but I'd give them an 8."

A second shared: "I quite enjoyed the dance but the costumes and music didn't fit the week at all. It detracted from the dance," while a third shared: "Halloween in the hive. I don't get it."

A fourth agreed: "Halloween week = Bumble Bee. Maybe a Pumpkin would be more fitting," while a fifth posted: "Why is Amy a bumblebee, like could they not think of ANYTHING Halloween inspired to give them as a theme?"

James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly

The dance still went down fairly well with the judges scoring him a mark of 27, one of the highest in the competition so far.

But fans were delighted by one aspect, which saw former EastEnders and Strictly stars Davood Ghadami, Emma Barton and Brian Conley make an appearance to advise James on his performance.

One enthused: "DAVOOD VISITING JAMES, OMG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!" and another added: "Finally got Davood and James on Strictly."

