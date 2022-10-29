Giovanni Pernice addresses fan disappointment over absence The Italian professional was the King of Halloween

Giovanni Pernice has been the undisputed King of Halloween over the past few years on Strictly Come Dancing, always topping the leaderboard with his spine-tingling routines.

Who can forget his Addams Family­-themed foxtrot with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, or his tango with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year that saw them earn the earliest ever perfect score in the competition's history? However, following the star's early elimination with radio DJ Richie Anderson, this sadly won't be the case this time around.

A Strictly fan-page highlighted this fact and after sharing it, concluded: "I wish it wasn't this way Gio!"

Giovanni responded with his traditional cheekiness as he penned: "Well technically I'm not competing this year which means nobody is beating the title ha ha ha!!"

He added: "Anyway, enjoy the show tonight… I know I will," finishing off his message with a selection of spooky emojis.

Giovanni won't be taking part in the annual Halloween special

Fans have been missing Giovanni after his and Richie's Lion King-themed samba failed to impress audiences during Movie Week, resulting in their elimination.

The pair went up against Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola, but judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke, opted to save Fleur over Richie and Giovanni.

There was speculation that the reigning champion might leave the show altogether following his early exit, but the Italian has reassured fans that this won't be the case.

The dancer had always topped the leaderboard on the themed week

After sharing a headline that read: "Giovanni threatens to quit show after being 'wasted' this series," the pro commented: "LOL [laughing face emojis] I'm not going anywhere!!!"

Since joining the show in 2015, Giovanni has reached the final on four separate occasions, including on his first year with actress Georgia May Foote.

He also made the final with Debbie McGee and Steps singer Faye Tozer, before winning the show last year with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

