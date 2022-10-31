Strictly fans all have same major complaint after Halloween special Viewers weren't happy for this reason…

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have taken to Twitter with one big complaint in the aftermath of the Halloween show on Sunday evening.

MORE: Ola & James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Tyler's performance, Fleur's spooky Salsa and Hamza's fierce Tango

James Bye became the fifth contestant to leave the competition, alongside his partner Amy Dowden, after the spook-tacular special.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly fans all have same complaint over James Bye 'bizarre' theme

But it was another celebrity that really got fans talking.

READ: Strictly's Tony Adams issues apology to Shirley Ballas following previous remarks

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin's home is so off-grid he has to ferry essentials in

Fleur East was placed in the bottom two, alongside James – and viewers were less than impressed by the decision.

James and Fleur went head to head in the dance off

They took to social media to express their outrage, arguing that the singer didn't deserve to be chosen – particularly given that Saturday marked her 35th birthday.

"WHAT?!?! Fleur doesn't deserve to be in the dance off. There were a lot worse dances than hers," one remarked, while a second added: "Fleur is set up every week, it's actually gross."

READ: Claudia Winkleman's family - meet the Strictly host's famous husband and royal sister

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split

"I cannot believe that Fleur is in the bottom two again?!" admitted a third. "Please people don't forget to vote for people that deserve to be in the competition. She certainly was not the worst dancer to be in the bottom two."

Many viewers felt Fleur didn't deserve to be in the bottom two

And a fourth stated: "This is the worst Strictly Come Dancing ever and I can't believe that Fleur is in the dance off yet again!!! Are the public ok??"

Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola were unanimously saved by all four judges in the dance-off. They performed a Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyonce, securing straights eights on Saturday night.

READ: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson

MORE: Inside Strictly's Dianne Buswell's first London flat with Joe Sugg where they fell in love

She once again impressed the panel in the dance-off, ultimately marking the end of James's Strictly journey.

James became the fifth star to leave the competition

Asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, the EastEnders star replied: "I've said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

"I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.