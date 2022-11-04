I’m a Celebrity fans wowed as Ant and Dec share exciting update on show It’s so lovely to see Ant and Dec back in Australia!

I’m a Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec have shared a very exciting update from their first time in Australia for the ITV show in two years, and we’re so happy to see them back Down Under!

The cheeky duo shared a 'BeReal' snap - a real-time social media snap which takes photos simultaneously in normal and selfie mode - and revealed that they were on a speed boat on the way to meet the celebrity line-up. They captioned the snap: "It’s time to meet the celebs."

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity 2022 first look trailer

Their fans were loving the first look, with one writing: "Can’t wait to watch on Sunday. I bet you are glad you’re back in Australia lads," while another person jokingly added: "I mean… what a view on both sides." A third was also revealing who they would be backing for the new series, writing: "Woohoo!! Good luck @ChrisMoyles #TeamMoyles."

Another follower revealed that they had managed to catch some of their filmings - but they didn’t give too much away! They wrote: "Saw a little bit of the filming today boys at surfers paradise I won’t say what happened though but everyone was interesting around the area going what is going on with all the helicopters around."

Are you excited for Sunday?!

The line-up will be including the likes of Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas. Speaking to ITV in a pre-show interview, Boy George opened up about his decision to join the show: "I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that.

"This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it. And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing. It's three weeks without makeup and three weeks is nothing. I have just done seven weeks on tour."

