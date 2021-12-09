I'm a Celebrity: Ant and Dec poke fun at Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy feud

I'm a Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec have taken to Twitter to poke fun at yet another celebrity clashing with Naughty Boy in the Welsh Castle. In Wednesday's episode, Adam Woodyatt admitted that he was frustrated when the music producer stayed in bed while he did their chores, and the discussion soon became heated.

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller reveals he was forced to go on the show

Joking about their argument on Twitter, Ant and Dec posted a meme reading, 'I've won, but at what cost?' captioning it: "Adam after doing all the chores just to make a point #ImACeleb."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Ginola talks cheating death on I'm a Celebrity

Fans of the show were quick to respond, with one writing: "@AdamWoodyatt was right with how he told @NaughtyBoyMusic about the chores. He needs to pull his finger out and help. @NaughtyBoyMusic shouldn't need a cuddle to chop wood!" Another person added: "At last @AdamWoodyatt has @NaughtyBoyMusic number!!! Frustration has been an understatement!! Well done Adam and Marty!"

Adam after doing all the chores just to make a point #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/r70rmi0loB — antanddec (@antanddec) December 8, 2021

During the episode, Adam explained: "I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty. I share with Naughty, except he was in bed. I just cracked on and did everything except the privy. Seriously, Naughty's going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is."

The pair made up

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Louise Minchin shares romantic story of how she met her husband

MORE: David Ginola's model daughter Carla's engagement ring inspired by I'm A Celeb star's ex-wife?

When Naughty Boy later woke up, Adam joked: "Afternoon," and later apologised for his comments, saying: "I cracked on and did all the chores without giving you a chance. I’m very much a do-er and I think you’re very much a sleeper." Naughty Boy replied: "I didn’t have a good sleep. I don’t know if you were listening to me. I didn’t sleep well, that’s why I was up late. It’s not necessarily about you doing the chores, you like doing chores, you made me feel bad about not doing them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.