Bridget Moynahan shares sweet post of her 'brother' Donnie Wahlberg

Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg have been co-starring as siblings Erin and Danny Reagan on the police drama Blue Bloods since 2010, and it seems that they share an equally close bond in real life.

RELATED: All you need to know about Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck's family

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Bridget reposted one of Donnie's latest videos, which saw him enjoying a leisurely stroll around Brooklyn. He'd captioned it:

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Selleck reveals favourite Blue Bloods moment

"Spreading #LOVE to the world, from the streets of #Brooklyn #NewYork! Spread a little love yourself, and watch it spread! Have the best day ever! #spreadloveandlovewillspread #wednesday #wisdom #reels #love #spreadlove #humpday."

MORE: The Rookie: Feds fans can't get enough of this heartwarming moment - did you see it?

READ: Chicago Med announces shock exit of another character - fans shocked

Showing her admiration for Donnie's positive post, Bridget wrote: "Take some advice from my brother from another mother…."

Bridget reposted Donnie's video, followed by the sweetest caption

Sparking a reaction from her 331k followers, one replied:

"Love you all, each time I watch, 'Blue Bloods' I am touched by the family bond you share, thank you for your continued commitment to the program."

"Love you guys," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "We can't get enough of Blue Bloods in Minnesota! Watching it right now everyday!"

The pair have been working together on Blue Bloods since 2010

While the pair have developed a close relationship over the past 12 years, none of it would have happened if Donnie hadn't convinced Bridget to join the show.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old revealed that it had taken some initial convincing to get Bridget on board. He said:

"I called Bridget Moynahan but she said 'I'm sorry I already turned it down, I'm not gonna do it'. I begged and pleaded and made her an offer she couldn't refuse, which was that I'd give her all my paychecks if we weren't able to shoot in New York so thank god we shot in New York."

Now fan favourites, viewers can't wait to see what's in store for Danny and Erin Reagan on series twelve of Blue Bloods, and neither can we.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.