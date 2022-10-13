George Stephanopoulos reflects on incredible career milestone: 'It's been a great run' The Good Morning America star is a much-loved news anchor

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face to many, as viewers wake up to him informing them of the latest news headlines on Good Morning America each weekday.

The news broadcaster recently marked a huge milestone co-hosting the show alongside Robin Roberts.

They have worked together for 13 years, and are the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any morning show.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos makes surprise move live on GMA

Discussing his time on the program during a chat with Associated Press, Ali Wentworth's husband said: "I'm so proud. It's been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We've had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It's been an incredible experience."

What's more, George - who was living in Washington D.C. before moving to New York City for GMA - very nearly didn't take the job, with then-ABC News President David Westin revealing that it took three attempts to ask George to fill Diane Sawyer's shoes after she left.

"It took a fair amount of persuasion," he recalled. "When you put things together you don't think about how long it will last. You think about whether the fundamentals are good. You're never sure."

As well as working on GMA, George is busy making documentaries too. When he isn't at work, the dad-of-two enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family.

George and Ali are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, and live in a beautiful apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

George has been working on GMA for decades

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

