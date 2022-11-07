I'm A Celebrity fans have same complaint - as Ant and Dec return for new series The show is back!

I'm A Celebrity kicked off with a bang on Sunday night as the first episode aired from Australia.

Fans were glued to their TVs as they were introduced to the first ten celebrities set to enter the jungle together.

The new campmates include Mike Tindall, Sue Cleaver, Boy George and Chris Moyles. Jill Scott, Owen Warner, Scarlette Douglas, Charlene White, Babatunde Aleshe and Olivia Attwood complete the line-up.

But not everyone was convinced by this year’s celebrities. “#ImACeleb, sorry but no clue. I’m getting nervous for Chris Moyles having to pretend he knows who these people are,” one wrote.

A second admitted: “I don’t even know half the people #ImACeleb.” And a third added: “First episode of #ImACelebrity – as usual I have no idea who any of them are. Although generally I kinda prefer that.”

The first episode saw Ant and Dec welcome footballer Jill Scott, TV presenter Charlene White, radio DJ Chris Moyles, Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatundé Aléshé and reality star Olivia Attwood to a luxury hotel ahead of their journey to camp.

But there was a surprise in store as the presenters revealed that Olivia was the jungle’s first VIP after a public vote.

The Love Island star was subsequently whisked away for a night in a luxury hotel. She chose to take DJ Chris as her plus one to join her for a luxury meal in the VIP section, leaving the remaining celebrities to face their first challenge.

While Olivia and Chris were tucking into their delicious dinner, Charlene, Jill and Babatundé travelled 150 feet up in the air to face the first task of the series.

The trio were asked to walk out on a plank at the top of a 32-story building in a challenge named 'The Ledge'.

While Charlene and Jill braved the great height and made it to the end of the plank, Babatundé let his fear get the better of him and decided to step back to safety, meaning the celebs won two out of a possible three stars.

