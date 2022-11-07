Strictly star Ellie Taylor and Johannes Rabade break silence following 'unfair' judges scoring Do you think the pair were undermarked?

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor has posted an Instagram story thanking fans for their support after a tough week in the competition. The comedian was seen looking devastated after Craig Revel Horwood scored three points for her performance - but the actress and her dance partner, Johannes Rabade, still sailed through the competition despite the low scoring.

Taking to Instagram to thank voters, Ellie said: "Thank you so much for sweeping us up and getting us to week eight!"

Johannes continued: "It's absolutely incredible, I stand here because I’ve had a few [gestures at tears]. Thank you for the support and the love, I can’t explain it. This is what I have to say, I wasn't going to say anything, but this woman in here, she’s proved with hard work and a little bit of care, a little bit of time and a little bit of love, you can go a long way.

"And that goes to every contestant in this show, but you are mine. Seeing her improve from week one until now, you have done phenomenally this evening. Thank you guys for voting for us."

What did you think of their performance?

Looking shocked at Johannes’ sweet words, Ellie said: "Stop it! Thank you, thank you, that’s really nice," to which he replied: "It’s true!" Friendship goals!

Fans were unhappy with Ellie’s scoring on Saturday night, with Craig awarding them a 'three' while Shirley Balls gave them a 'five'. Taking to Twitter to discuss the scores, one person wrote: "Me on my way to find Shirley and Craig after completely destroying Ellie’s confidence," while another person added: "Vote for Ellie, unfairly marked by Craig and Shirley." A third person added: "The biggest injustice of the night - Craig giving Ellie a three and scoring Tony Adams higher."

