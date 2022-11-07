Damian Lewis makes shock return to Billions one year on from exit The actor plays Bobby Axelrod on the show

Damian Lewis is set to reprise his role as Bobby Axelrod in the popular financial drama, Billions, a year after announcing his exit from the series.

The star was spotted on set on Friday night, shooting scenes outside the Tower of London. In images obtained by MailOnline, the actor could be seen filming with other members of the cast, including Maggie Siff and David Costabile.

In October last year, the 51-year-old revealed that he would be leaving the hit show after five seasons.

Taking to Twitter at the time, he wrote: "Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for five seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

Speaking about leaving the show, he told The New York Times: "There's an opportunity maybe for me to return. But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished."

He added that it was "easily the most time I’ve spent playing one character" after playing the part for half a decade.

Executive producer Brian Koppelman took to Twitter to bid farewell to the star, writing: "What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us."

Damian has been spotted filming for the hit show

Damian's decision came just six months after he lost his wife of 14 years, Helen McCrory, who sadly died from breast cancer in April 2021.

After the filming of Damian's final scenes for season five, Brian said: "We wouldn't ask him to come to America in that situation – right after the love of his life passed away, who was a remarkable, incredible artist and human being.

Damian's wife, Helen, died in April last year

"It's Damian's private life, so it's not really ours to comment on. We just feel truly, unbelievably lucky to have had five years with Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti together."

