Damian Lewis confirms exit from Billions - details 

Damian Lewis has confirmed that he will be leaving the hit show Billions after five seasons. The actor, who plays Bobby Axelrod AKA ‘Axe’ on the hit show, revealed that he was leaving the show after a major twist in season five revealed that (and spoiler alert to those who have yet to watch it) he lost all of his companies to his rival, Michael.

Speaking about leaving the show, he told New York Times: “There’s an opportunity maybe for me to return. But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished.” He added that it was “easily the most time I’ve spent playing one character” after playing the part for five years.

Executive producer Brian Koppleman took to Twitter to bid farewell to the star, writing: “What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us.”

Will you continue to watch without Damian?

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: “Billions makes no sense without his character,” while another added: “Of course. When something is epic, excellent and fantastic, it MUST be destroyed. Not watching anymore.” A third person wrote: "He made the right decision to leave owing to his personal life. All the very best to him. He is top tier!!!

"As for the show moving forward, this is equivalent to if Carrie left Homeland. Would it still be the same great show? The answer is NO. It's finished IMO.”

Corey is set to play the new lead

Despite fan worries, the show will be going ahead with season six, with Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll, set to take over as the new lead, so watch this space!

