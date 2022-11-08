Harry Potter star dies - fans heartbroken The actor played an iconic character in the films

Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98. The actor, who provided the voice of The Sorting Hat in the fantasy films, passed away on Monday following a long illness.

The legendary performer was perhaps most famous for his roles in the Carry On and Doctor comedy films. He became well known for his trademark catchphrases, including "Ding Dong" and "He-llo".

Paying tribute to the star, his wife Zara said: "I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.

"When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen."

Leslie began his stage career at the young age of 14, performing in Peter Pan alongside Anna Neagle at the London Palladium.

During World War Two, he was called up to the British Army, where he served as a Second Lieutenant in the Durham Light Infantry before being declared unfit for service just before D-Day due to a nervous illness that caused partial paralysis.

As well as appearing in the Carry On films, Leslie was known for featuring in the long-running BBC radio comedy series The Navy Lark.

In his later career, the actor took on more dramatic roles and was even nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in the 2006 comedy-drama, Venus.

His role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 marked one of his final appearances on screen.

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness over Leslie's death, with one person writing: "The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips."

A second fan added: "Leslie Phillips has passed. A great innings but what a tragic loss. RIP."

