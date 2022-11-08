Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice breaks silence over co-star following early exit The dancer responded to the week seven results

Giovanni Pernice has shared his thoughts on his Strictly Come Dancing co-star exiting the competition 'too early'.

The dancer, who left the current series in week three alongside his celebrity partner Richie Anderson, took to Instagram to reveal what he thought of the week seven results, which saw Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin sent home.

Writing a comment on co-star Nikita's Instagram post, Giovanni said: "Way to early!! You guys were a dream to watch!! Both of you be proud of what you have achieved." Giovanni's former dance partner and fellow 2021 champion Rose Ayling-Ellis echoed this, writing: "Absolutely love watching you both. You both have shown that boundaries can be pushed, always be so so proud of this!"

Ellie and Nikita impressed the judges with their Charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate. The pair received a score of 33 after gaining two nines from Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

But it was Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu who just tipped the competition after the judges voted unanimously to save them following their Foxtrot in the dance-off, meaning Ellie and Nikita had to say their goodbyes.

Ellie revealed she was heartbroken to leave the BBC competition. She told Ryan on Strictly's It Takes Two: "We've been doing it for seven weeks now and now it’s all over all of a sudden. It's so sad but I cannot wait to see them all dance incredibly, I'm going to be supporting them all the way."

Ellie and Nikita have been voted off the show

Speaking after the result, Nikita said on social media: "This has been without a doubt one of the most special times in my life. You've inspired me as a choreographer as well as inspiring me in life. I am beyond grateful for every single second that I got to spend with you.

"Not sure what I'll do without you talking to me non-stop for a whole day," he joked, before telling her: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE SIMMONDS! KEEP PROVING EVERYONE WRONG THE WAY YOU LOVE TO DO IT. I will miss you so much and I love you @elliesimmonds #teamelita."

