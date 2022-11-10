I'm a Celebrity's Sue Cleaver was once married to this movie star - details The actress stars in Corrie

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! made a triumphant return to our screens on Sunday with a stellar line-up of showbiz stars. Among the celebrities is celebrated actress Sue Cleaver, who is best known for her role as Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Away from the spotlight, the 59-year-old enjoys a quiet life with her partner Brian Owen. And prior to finding love with Brian, the star enjoyed a ten-year marriage to actor James Quinn.

The fellow soap actor has starred in a plethora of hit shows ranging from Emmerdale to Hollyoaks and Gentleman Jack.

The couple tied the knot in 1993, before welcoming their son, Elliot, in 1998. In terms of grandchildren, the actress is a doting grandmother to four little ones.

Despite their separation, the divorced couple have remained on good terms. Appearing on stage together in 2009, the duo starred in a short play entitled Marriages Made In Heaven. Slightly ironic!

Sue with her son Elliot

At the time, James said: "It's quite funny to be doing this with Sue… Although we got divorced, we get on well, but we haven't acted together on stage since we first met in a play in 1991."

And more recently in 2018, Sue and James reunited on the set of Corrie with James taking on the role of investigating officer DS Willets.

Looking ahead to her latest TV venture, Sue has opened up about her Australian jungle adventure.

The actress has entered the jungle

"I have spoken to Jennie and Simon," she said. "They seemed to think I will have an absolute ball. They have told me I will love it and have a great time. It is very positive and I am going there feeling excited."

She continued: "I am going in with an open mind… Nothing is going to kill us and I am not going to wind myself up, trying to overthink everything. I don't know how I will behave and I am going to let the experience unfold in front of my eyes."

Sue joins fellow celebs including 80s icon Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Love Island finalist Olivia Atwood.

