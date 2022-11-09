I'm a Celebrity stars react as Matt Hancock joins the camp The former Health Secretary's casting has been controversial

One of the main talking points of this year's series of I'm a Celebrity has been the casting of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, with the jungle campers unaware that he'd be arriving.

The politician made his first appearance on Wednesday with fellow late arrival, comedian Seann Walsh, and the former Strictly star was reduced to fits of laughter as he saw Matt arrive. The MP's arrival didn't go smoothly, however, as he had a small stumble on the bridge as he approached Mole Headquarters, where the pair learned they'd be the show's first ever "undercover moles".

After completing a Bushtucker Trial, which saw the pair attempting to collect stars in the dark, they then entered main camp where fellow castmates were surprised to see Matt.

While in the Bush Telegraph, DJ Chris Moyles said: "Oh my god, two new people have arrived. One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one… I've got to go back and double check!"

But he appeared happy to welcome the new arrival, as back in camp he implored: "You've got to get it out of the way for me. Please just say, 'next slide please' and I'm really happy." To which Matt dutifully did.

In a later visit, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver added: "I don't know what to say."

Reaction was mixed as Matt joined the camp

Boy George then predicted that the former Health and Culture Secretary would face a rocky ride while in the camp, saying: "You're really going to get it. You're really going to get it. Not from me. I mean just from…"

Although Boy George confessed that he might have had a different reaction had his mother, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, had passed away. "It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn't be here now. I would have gone when he walked in," he confessed.

"If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don't want to spoil this experience for myself. I'm not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it's something so strong."

When questioned by Scarlette Douglas as to why he entered the camp, Matt revealed it was to show the public a more "human" side to both him and politicians.

The former A Place in the Sun presenter then responded: "I'm looking forward to getting to know you outside of everything else. That's going to be good. Just be your authentic self."

Matt and Seann will be undercover moles

In the Bush Telegraph after Matt's response, Sue said: "To be fair, everyone's human. We all have our own personalities outside what we are seen in the media.

"So listen, Matt Hancock has come on, he obviously has something to prove, so hey, everyone's got their own reasons as to why they’re here."

Matt and Seann will be undercover moles for the series, and have been tasked with three different challenges in order to earn their fellow castmates different luxuries.

The pair will have to call Chris 'Greg' on three separate occasions, steal someone's hat and gilet and bring it back to the Mole Headquarters and convince their fellow castmates that they are keen twitchers by recreating the calls of fictional Australian birds.

