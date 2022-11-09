Is I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock still with his wife following cheating scandal? The couple’s marriage was rocked in June 2021

One of the most-discussed contestants on this year’s I’m A Celebrity is ex-health secretary Matt Hancock.

The former politician, 44, was forced to resign as a minister after pictures of him kissing an aide were published.

Matt Hancock: what was the cheating scandal?

Matt had been married to osteopath Martha for 15 years, with three young children, when it was revealed in June 2021 that he had broken his own pandemic social distancing rules. He was caught on CCTV the previous month kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, who was herself married to businessman Oliver Tress - the founder of Oliver Bonas - at the time.

After images and video footage of the old Oxford University friends embracing were released, the politician faced severe pressure to resign. He eventually announced that he was stepping down from his role as health secretary, stating: “I owe it to the people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

Matt Hancock told his wife Martha he was leaving just before the news broke

Is I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock still with his wife?

According to The Independent, Matt’s relationship with Gina, 45, had only recently developed before the scandal emerged, but had quickly become serious. Shortly before the news publicly broke, he is reported by The Sunday Times to have rushed to his London home to tell Martha - who had thought their relationship was “happy and stable” - that he was leaving her.

The MP is understood to have woken up their youngest child, who was eight years old, to say he was moving out. He is then understood to have gone to stay at the family's Suffolk house, while his wife maintained her silence as she was photographed coming to and from their property in the capital.

The ex-health secretary is still with Gina Coladangelo

According to OK! magazine, Matt is believed to still be in a relationship with Gina. In the months since the breakdown of his marriage, Matt has apologised to his ex-wife multiple times.

On one occasion, he said: “Of course, I regret the pain that that’s caused. Doing that in public is incredibly painful but I fell in love with someone. Anybody knows how difficult it is ending a relationship and we [he and Martha] have three children. It’s tough. But Gina and I love each other very deeply. Seven, eight months later. It gets a bit easier with time."

