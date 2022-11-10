I'm A Celebrity viewers extremely divided over Matt Hancock's jungle debut - see their reactions

Matt Hancock made his highly-anticipated jungle debut on Wednesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! - and it's safe to say viewers are extremely divided over his appearance on the show.

The former health secretary arrived in camp along with comedian Seann Walsh, who couldn't hide his surprise when he met Matt at Mole HQ.

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his I'm A Celebrity debut - and Seann Walsh can't contain his shock

Upon entering the main camp, the politician faced a frosty reception from his fellow campmates with Scarlett Douglas and Charlene White questioning why he signed up for the programme, while Boy George was left pondering whether he wanted to stay in the jungle following Matt's arrival.

The contestants weren't the only ones puzzled by Matt's appearance on the reality show. One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "The point should not be why Matt Hancock went on #ImACeleb he has nothing to lose. It's more why the producers put him on the show? Seems hugely misjudged," while another added: "I can't believe ITV thought Matt Hancock was a good idea?! I haven't even watched it this year."

Other fans said his presence on the programme affected the light-hearted nature of the show, with one person tweeting: "Watching Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb is a unique experience. It changes what is essentially light entertainment into something much darker. It's not to say I didn't enjoy it but it's now the sort of grubby pleasure one might get from a true crime doc," while another added: "Seeing Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb feels like a surreal episode of Black Mirror. How did we get here?"

Charlene White questioned Matt's decision to join the show

Many viewers embraced Matt's appearance on the show, however, with many in stitches when he slipped while crossing the bridge on his way into camp. One person tweeted: "Matt Hancock stacking it on the bridge 0.7 seconds into the show had me CRYING," while another added: "This has to be the most surreal piece of TV I've watched in a while. Matt Hancock falling on a bridge then belting out Perfect by Ed Sheeran?! Nah I can't cope."

A third person commented: "20 minutes into #ImACeleb and we already have Matt Hancock almost falling off a bridge and singing Ed Sheeran. This will be a good series."

