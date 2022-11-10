Olivia Attwood sets the record straight on I'm A Celeb covid rumours surrounding exit A spokesperson for the star took to Instagram

Olivia Attwood has spoken out about the rumours surrounding her exit from I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Following her sudden departure from the competition after just one episode, the ITV show confirmed that the former Love Island star had to leave the jungle to "undergo some medical checks".

It was then reported that the programme's Covid protocols had prevented her from returning to camp. A spokesperson for the 31-year-old denied this claim on Olivia's official Instagram Story on Wednesday night, writing: "For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to covid reasons."

The update comes just days after her exit was addressed in a statement to the social media platform. A member of Olivia's team wrote: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would)."

The statement continued: "However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

A member of Olivia's team set the record straight surrounding covid rumours

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.

"Ps. Who's going to roast Matt Hancock now??"

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made his jungle debut on Wednesday night, causing a stir both in camp and amongst viewers at home.

Many expressed their sadness that Olivia was no longer in the camp at the time of his arrival, with one person writing: "I'm so sad we didn't get to see Olivia Attwood tell Matt Hancock what she thinks of him," while another added: "Olivia would've given Matt Hancock some stick, was looking forward to seeing her in the jungle."

