Giovanni Pernice left in shock by co-star ahead of live shows The Strictly favourite exited the competition early this year

Giovanni Pernice sadly exited Strictly Come Dancing early this year, with him and partner Richie Anderson being eliminated in the third week of the competition.

READ: Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis following major achievement

However, this has given the Italian pro more time to hang out backstage with some of his unseen co-stars, two of whom had a request for him. Giovanni shared a series of videos on his Instagram Stories where he was asked to tag two of the backstage team as on a previous occasion this had netted them more followers on the social media platform.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice left shocked by co-star's amazing laugh

The dancer was asked by producers Kate Dallas and Lewis Spearing if he would help them gain more followers.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice so happy as he reunites with his 'other half'

MORE: Giovanni Pernice sparks major fan reaction as he reflects on special Strictly moment

Kate then noted that the trio were stood outside the "men's toilets" prompting the trio to break down into fits of laughter, and Lewis to start snort laughing.

Giovanni was left stunned by the noises that Lewis was making, with the producer attempting to shift attention away from himself by announcing that Tony Adams was walking past.

Giovanni and Tony then started imitating Lewis, but Gio checked to make sure he was alright, and Kate ended the clip by quipping: "Great content all round."

Giovanni couldn't believe what he was hearing

Giovanni has been giving his backing to the remaining couples in the competition, and shared his shock after Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin were eliminated last week.

READ: Giovanni Pernice addresses fan disappointment over absence

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares details of new 'dream project'

Writing a comment on co-star Nikita's Instagram post, Giovanni said: "Way too early!! You guys were a dream to watch!! Both of you be proud of what you have achieved."

Giovanni and Richie were eliminated early from the competition

Giovanni's former dance partner and fellow 2021 champion Rose Ayling-Ellis echoed this, writing: "Absolutely love watching you both. You both have shown that boundaries can be pushed, always be so so proud of this!"

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shows support for Giovanni Pernice with glamorous appearance

READ: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice claps back at romance rumours – 'your imagination cracks me up'

Ellie and Nikita impressed the judges with their Charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate. The pair received a score of 33 after gaining two nines from Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

But it was Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu who just tipped the competition after the judges voted unanimously to save them following their Foxtrot in the dance-off, meaning Ellie and Nikita had to say their goodbyes.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.