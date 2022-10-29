Tour Strictly's Tony Adams' bright and beautiful countryside home

Footballing legend Tony Adams has impressed Strictly Come Dancing fans with his moves on the dancefloor, but what about his home life away from the cameras?

The star resides in the Cotswolds with his wife Poppy Teacher and it is believed some of his six children still live at the family home too. As with many football stars, his home is vastly impressive, and the eight-bed property set him back £2million back in 2004.

WATCH: See the moment Tony Adams fall over during Strictly dance

It's officially known as Dockem House and it is surrounded by over five acres of pristine land. Tony has given his Instagram followers a full tour of his abode via many Instagram posts, take a look around…

Tony Adams' kitchen

Tony's Strictly dance partner Katya Jones was invited to Tony's private home and she showcased her dance skills while the family tucked into dinner. The star has gone for lime green paint in his kitchen and the cooking space is also decorated with a myriad of photo frames.

Tony Adams' dining room

The star looked impressed with himself as he served up a hearty meal in his grand dining room which could rival a royal residence with striking claret coloured walls, large artwork and traditional wooden chairs.

Tony Adams' lounge

During Christmas celebrations, Tony showed off his lounge along with his children and grandchildren. The family have a real tree positioned in the window and the room boasts luxurious green curtains and a comfy looking beige sofa.

Tony Adams' gym

Tony revealed that his amazing home benefits from an on-site gym so the star can keep up his fitness. What lovely views from his treadmill through the window!

Tony Adams' garden

During the pandemic, Tony showed off the garden at his family pad as well as the exterior of the beautiful building. Plants are climbing up the back of the house, creating a picture-perfect appearance.

