I'm A Celeb viewers make same prediction as Boy George clashes with Matt Hancock The pop icon wasn't too happy with the health secretary

I'm A Celebrity viewers have taken to Twitter to predict a row between Boy George and Matt Hancock in the coming episodes after the pop icon clashed with the politician over potatoes on Monday night.

MORE: I'm A Celeb contestants leave Ant and Dec stunned as they break show tradition

Boy George complained to fellow campmate Seann Walsh after the former health secretary asked those on washing up duty to give the potatoes a clean before cooking them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his I'm A Celeb debut - and Seann Walsh can't contain his shock

"Do you think washer-uppers could clean those potatoes? Because those potatoes are quite dirty," asked Matt.

"That's a good shout," responded Scarlette Douglas, but Boy George wasn't too impressed with the politician's request.

In The Bush Telegraph, the singer said: "Matt was seen getting a little bit feisty earlier on when we were about to cook the meal. The bag came down and there were some potatoes and Matt started telling everyone he wanted them washed.

"I was like 'oh, she's loving this little bit of power'."

MORE: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals hilarious blunder in front of Princess Anne at Zara's birthday party

MORE: Why did I'm A Celeb's Chris Moyles leave BBC Radio 1 and was he sacked?

He was then seen telling Seann: "Matt's kick off. Starting to enjoy his power. Clean the potatoes, you [expletive] clean them!

Boy George said Matt was "feisty"

"Food divides people, it really does," he later said in the Bush Telegraph.

Fans of the show predicted that things will "kick off" between the pair, with one person writing: "Patiently waiting for Boy George to kick off with Matt Hancock," while another commented: "He's gonna blow! The tapping and chanting ain’t helping the tornado brewing inside our Georgie boy!!!!"

A third person tweeted: "Things could well kick off between Boy George and Matt Hancock."

Viewers think things could "kick off" between Matt and Boy George

A number of viewers also took to Twitter to criticise Boy George for "moaning" about Matt. One person wrote: "Boy George so over the top with @MattHancock asking them to clean the potatoes. Ridiculous," while another added: "I know boy George didn’t just kick off because Matt asked for a potato to be washed before it was cooked."

A third fan tweeted: "Boy George seemed to be over dramatising the potato cleaning thing just to have another dig at Matt."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.