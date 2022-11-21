The Walking Dead star explains why she wanted that major finale death to happen Warning! Major spoilers ahead for the finale...

We knew that not everyone was going to make it out of The Walking Dead alive, but fans across the world were left heartbroken when, in a final protective act for her daughter, Rosita became the show's final major death.

MORE: The Walking Dead ending explained as Rick Grimes finally makes his return

Across the final two episodes, Rosita (played by Christian Serratos) was seen fighting for her life in the back of an ambulance alongside her baby daughter Coco, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for The Walking Dead's finale

As a horde of walkers surrounded the vehicle, her attempts to escape with the tot in her arms backfired when she slipped, and in a bid to protect the little one, she was bitten.

She later dies after succumbing to her injuries, with Eugene honouring her memory. Speaking at the finale in Los Angeles with the aftershow The Talking Dead, actress Christian revealed it was her idea to give Rosita a final goodbye, going out with the series rather than leave the door open for a potential return.

MORE: The Walking Dead: why did Jon Bernthal leave and will he return as Shane Walsh?

MORE: House star Kal Penn talks teaming up with Tim Allen for The Santa Clauses spin-off - EXCLUSIVE

What did you think of the finale?

"I didn't want to survive the show," she confirmed on stage at the Orpheum Theatre. "I thought the show needed a really emotional ending. I thought that it made the happiness that they had so much stronger. To have our hearts broken one last time, but it also made so much sense that she's so willing to die for her loved ones."

"So after making sure that her child is safe, it's just, you know, that she was given that sort of ending that was really great," she added. "Also as me, the actor, I wanted some closure, because, being an actor's kind of psychological, and I've been playing this character for a very long time and I wasn't going to see her ever again. So it was really... I needed that closure."

The actor revealed she wanted her character to die

While The Walking Dead is ending, it seems the world the show created is only expanding, with numerous spin-offs in the pipeline.

It's been confirmed new stories are in the works, including one featuring Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on a mission in Europe, another focusing on Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and a series focusing on what actually happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The cast gathered at the launch of the final episode

It's not known how many friendly faces will make reappearances in any of these spin-offs, with the Rick Grimes series initially intended as a film trilogy, before it was announced otherwise at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the eighth season of Fear The Walking Dead will premiere in 2023, with Tales of The Walking Dead yet to be confirmed for a second season. The Walking Dead: World Beyond ran a two-season arc that concluded at the end of 2021.

The Walking Dead is available on AMC+ in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.