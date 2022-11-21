Aljaz Skorjanec is back chatting to HELLO! for another instalment of our Strictly Come Dancing Insider Series and this week we're discussing the Blackpool special.

The professional dancer, who departed from the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition earlier this year, even made the candid confession that while watching the group dance in the iconic Tower ballroom, he wished "for the first time" that he was a part of the routine.

Aljaz joins HELLO!'s Strictly Insider

"That has to be one of my favourite group numbers I have ever seen," he began, adding: "And, watching it, I think it was the first time this season that actually, when I standing there next to the floor, I thought to myself I didn't say it out loud I'm saying it for the first time here: 'Oh I wish I was in that.'"

Aljaz also gave a mention to the two young dancers who took part in the group dance, wowing the audience and viewers at home: "It was just a beautiful moment and with Luca and Pebble dancing [too]. And Pebble was a little bit taller than him! It was one of the best group numbers we've ever seen."

Aljaz said he was surprised to see Molly and Tyler in the dance-off

The former Strictly champion also opened up about what he thought of the dance-off, which saw Molly and Carlos go head-to-head with Tyler and Dianne.

"I was surprised because I think on Saturday's show, both of them delivered a beautiful performance. I loved the energy in Molly's routine, she looked great in that Jive."

Tyler was eventually sent home by the judges

He added: "[With] Tyler, I thought that that was one of his best dances. I think he captured the essence of Salsa, it was fun, and upbeat, I think he did a great job and I thought he did have hip action. I was really, really surprised with both of them being in the bottom two.

"I think at this stage every single year, you can't agree. You have people left who are so good. I think it's always going to be tricky whoever gets eliminated around Blackpool time, week nine, it's always going to be tough."

