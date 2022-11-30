Willow viewers saying the same thing about return of Warwick Davies show The new series has just landed on Disney Plus

Disney Plus viewers have been sharing their reaction to new show Willow after the first episodes dropped on the streaming platform.

MORE: Harry Potter star Warwick Davis shares heartache over the deaths of his first two children

The fantasy series, which stars actor Warwick Davies, is based on and serves as a sequel to a 1988 film of the same name that received two Oscar nominations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry Potter 20th anniversary special official trailer

It tells the story of an enchanted realm, where fairy queens abd two-headed monsters live. The new show welcomes back its main character, Willow Ufgood, who is once again played by Warwick, 52, who was 17 years old in the original.

Willow, which became available to start watching on Tuesday night, features eight episodes. After the first two instalments, new ones will be released weekly until the finale on January 11th, 2023.

MORE: Netflix's Texas Killing Fields - who was the killer behind the murders?

MORE: Emily in Paris season 3 - the brand new trailer for the Netflix show has been released

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, those tuning in have given an overwhelmingly positive response to the new series. One person wrote: “Willow was one of my favourite movies as a child and it’s where I first saw Warwick Davies, I am SO GLAD THAT HE’S BACK.”

Warwick Davies fronted the origional 1988 film as a 17-year-old

Another posted: “Willow on Disney Plus is a wonderful, funny, nostalgic adventure.” A third shared: “Yea...so I woke up at 7am to watch the new Willow TV show. The question is why haven't you!” A fourth added: “​​The first episode of Willow was phenomenal! I've never seen the original movie, but I'm a new fan.”

Speaking to USA Today about the struggle over the years to get a sequel signed off, Warwick said: “For 34 years, fans have been saying to me, 'we'd love to see more of Willow.' There's a lot of love for it. But love is not enough to make a sequel. It didn't make a huge amount of money. It took a lot of hard work."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.