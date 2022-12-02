Craig Revel Horwood sparks reaction after praising Kym Marsh's Strictly-honed figure

Kym Marsh took the floor by storm on Friday night as she stepped out looking sensational for her latest performance - and it wasn't just her dancing that got the judges talking.

The actress, 46, was a vision alongside her partner Graziano as they performed an incredible Cha Cha Cha routine to Fame, which included the most incredible outfit comprised of hotpants and footless tights as well as a crop top showing off her toned torso.

WATCH: Craig Revel Horwood praises Kym Marsh's incredible Strictly-honed physique

Commenting on her incredible physique Craig Revel Horwood said: "Well there's no room for error especially when you're wearing a leotard darling and purple tights, but I've got say amazing and you've got the body of a 20-year-old, fantastic!"

The notoriously constructive judge also added: "...you did brilliantly, you really did." Craig's glowing compliments sparked a reaction from fans online who certainly agreed that Kym looked sensational.

Kym looked incredible

One fan wrote: "Kym Marsh looks amazing, I could do with some #Strictly training *stuffs another mince pie*."

A second added: "Seeing Kym Marsh from the back my first thought was Olivia Newton John, Physical #Strictly."

Last week, the star was forced to drop out of the show after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The star was so delighted after her performance

Appearing on BBC One's Morning Live which she usually co-hosts alongside Gethin Jones, the actress gave a health update and revealed that she was testing negative after a "rubbish" week.

Not only did Kym come down with Covid, but her dad Dave, who is terminally ill with cancer, was taken to hospital after a health scare.

When asked how she's been doing, the 46-year-old said: "So obviously at the start of the week I came down with Covid and that wasn't pleasant and certainly wasn't at a good time at all. So that was rubbish but thankfully I'm testing negative now but then dad went into hospital during the week and obviously, I've not been able to see him."

Kym divided fans with the news

She continued: "I managed to see him yesterday because obviously after testing negative I was able to go and see him. He's ok, he's on the mend but it was very scary for a couple of days. It's been a bit of a full plate on our end, let's say."

