Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle rocks bodycon dress in latest Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped another bombshell trailer ahead of their Netflix docuseries debut – and in it, there's a glimpse of Meghan Markle with a baby bump when she was heavily pregnant.

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment shows the expectant mother in a khaki green sleeveless dress that clings to her baby bump beautifully. She accessorised her maternity look with a gold cuff bangle and wore her hair curled and to one side.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second trailer for explosive documentary

It's unknown which child Meghan was carrying during this candid clip, either their son Archie Harrison or their daughter Lilibet Diana, but she appears to be in the latter stages of pregnancy with a fully grown bump.

Meghan is carrying a laptop while her husband Prince Harry has his head in his hands, sitting at a desk.

A pregnant Meghan appeared in the clips

At that moment, the voiceover commentary says: "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas. It's about hatred. It's about race."

In the couple's first trailer, they shared another picture of Meghan while she was pregnant. The royal was photographed at a happier moment, standing barefoot on a beach.

Meghan was wearing a floaty kaftan, a straw hat and sunglasses as she cradled her sweet bump.

While the Duchess looks undeniably gorgeous while pregnant, she didn't feel that way herself and has admitted that she didn't feel "sexy" while expecting.

Another baby bump photo was shown in the first trailer

Talking to friend and tennis champ Serena Williams in her podcast Archetypes, Meghan said: "You made pregnancy look so sexy. I just waddled around. I was just tired. So tired. Oh my God."

The royal couple's Netflix show is simply titled Harry & Meghan, and the teaser videos have shown lots of other parts of their mesmerising lives. The montage has included private photos from their holidays and a look inside their royal home.

The couple signed their multi-year $100 million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020 and it is about to drop.

