Today Show fans have theory about Thanksgiving Parade hosts as Al Roker recovers from illness The NBC star is recovering after blood clots traveled to his lungs

Al Roker has been absent from Today for the last few weeks and is currently recovering in hospital from blood clots that traveled to his lungs.

The TV star is very much missed by his adoring fans, but is thankfully on the mend following his health scare.

It has not yet been revealed whether or not Al will be well enough to host the much-anticipated Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, which he has been presenting for the last few years alongside his co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Fans have been asking whether or not the star will be across social media, but also have a theory in place - predicting that Dylan Dreyer could well do the honors this year either as well as Al, or instead of.

Comments on Twitter after Dylan recently went to visit the floats being prepared in New Jersey included: "Dylan will you be hosting the Thanksgiving Parade this year?" and "You should be a host for the parade," as well as "Are you filling in for Al this year?", along with "Dylan are you going to be working at the parade this year?"

Ahead of the parade, Hoda and Savannah - who are both guaranteed to be hosting - sat down to chat with HELLO! - and it sounds like it will be bigger and better than ever, especially as the crowds will be back.

Al Roker usually hosts the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Savannah said: "The Thanksgiving Parade is just iconic and it's in its 96th year. And it's just one of those moments - and there are fewer and fewer of them, where everyone stops and does the same thing at the same time.

"I think 15million people tune into the Thanksgiving Parade and it's a way that we share a morning together. You're getting your meal ready or waiting to greet your family and it's on, and for us it's just a total privilege that's really so legendary and iconic."

Hoda agreed: "The crowds really make it. Seeing the parade on TV is really the best way to see it as you get every angle but when you're there in person there's a certain specialness that you can really only get if you're there.

"You watch the Broadway shows at Herald Square and you see the crowds... this is some people's once in a lifetime trip... it's really fun to see people who have waited for this moment lining the streets."

Fans predict Dylan Dreyer may step in if Al Roker is still unwell

This year, the three-hour event will take to the streets in New York City once again, featuring over 28 floats, over 700 clowns and an array of musicians - to name but a few.

Stars taking part this year include Jimmy Fallon, Joss Stone, Mario Lopez and his family, and Sean Paul. Broadway performances will include an opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl, as well as songs from Some Like It Hot and A Beautiful Noise, and The Lion King, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The iconic Radio City Rockettes, meanwhile, will close out the event.

