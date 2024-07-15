Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS shares huge season 22 update - but fans aren't happy
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee in NCIS© Robert Voets/ CBS

NCIS shares huge season 22 update - but fans aren't happy

The CBS show is returning to screens in the fall

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
17 minutes ago
Share this:

The release date for the upcoming 22nd season of NCIS has finally been revealed. The long-running show is set to return on October 14 at 8pm on CBS and will be followed by the premiere of spin-off prequel, NCIS: Origins, which will be broadcast at 9pm for two hours. 

The franchise's official Instagram account shared the news over the weekend and while many fans were delighted with the update, others shared their disappointment over the cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i

View post on Instagram
 

One person penned: "Not the same without Hawaii," while another added: "The only premiere date we want is that of NCIS Hawaii!"

A third fan even refused to watch the new season, writing: "No this will actually be for your eyes only, I will not be watching anything NCIS franchise until we get news of season 4 for NCIS Hawaii, thank you."

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS: Hawai'i© CBS
NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled earlier this year

The spin-off, which starred Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant, was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year. 

Explaining the reason behind the decision, CBS Entertainment's President Amy Reisenbach said it was a "really tough call". 

"I'm a big fan of TV first and I sympathise and relate to all the fans out there who are disappointed in the fact that these shows are ending," she told Variety. "But at the end of the day, our job at CBS is to make those really tough calls."

OAHU - MARCH 4: "License to Thrill" After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves. Meanwhile, Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna's reasons for being in Hawai'i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, Feb. 26 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured: Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. (Photo by Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Vanessa Lachey starred as Jane Tennant in the spin-off

"We toss and turn and have sleepless nights and have endless discussions but we look at all the numbers. We look at what our projections are for the future, we look at where we see opportunities to potentially have even bigger success on the schedule. And we make those tough decisions."

After the final episode aired in May, Vanessa paid tribute to the show in a heartfelt statement on Instagram. "This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people," penned the actress. "As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV. This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings. I encourage you ALL to as well!"

She added: "Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance!"

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i© Karen Neal/CBS
The show ran for three seasons

NCIS will return to our screens in the fall and while an official synopsis has not yet been released, we'd expect the show to address Agent Knight's position in the team after she accepted a new job at Camp Pendleton in the season 21 finale. 

WATCH: Have you caught up on season 21?

Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, remained tight-lipped when asked if her character would appear in the new season. "Hmmm…. Better tune in for that season opener!" she told TV Line

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder said: "We've had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren't, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs. So I will say this: We do aim to please."

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS© Robert Voets/CBS
Jessica accepted a new job at Camp Pendleton in the season 21 finale

He added: "And we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More