NCIS shares huge season 22 update - but fans aren't happy

The release date for the upcoming 22nd season of NCIS has finally been revealed. The long-running show is set to return on October 14 at 8pm on CBS and will be followed by the premiere of spin-off prequel, NCIS: Origins, which will be broadcast at 9pm for two hours.

The franchise's official Instagram account shared the news over the weekend and while many fans were delighted with the update, others shared their disappointment over the cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i.

One person penned: "Not the same without Hawaii," while another added: "The only premiere date we want is that of NCIS Hawaii!"

A third fan even refused to watch the new season, writing: "No this will actually be for your eyes only, I will not be watching anything NCIS franchise until we get news of season 4 for NCIS Hawaii, thank you."

© CBS NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled earlier this year

The spin-off, which starred Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant, was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, CBS Entertainment's President Amy Reisenbach said it was a "really tough call".

"I'm a big fan of TV first and I sympathise and relate to all the fans out there who are disappointed in the fact that these shows are ending," she told Variety. "But at the end of the day, our job at CBS is to make those really tough calls."

© Getty Images Vanessa Lachey starred as Jane Tennant in the spin-off

"We toss and turn and have sleepless nights and have endless discussions but we look at all the numbers. We look at what our projections are for the future, we look at where we see opportunities to potentially have even bigger success on the schedule. And we make those tough decisions."

After the final episode aired in May, Vanessa paid tribute to the show in a heartfelt statement on Instagram. "This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people," penned the actress. "As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV. This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings. I encourage you ALL to as well!"

She added: "Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance!"

© Karen Neal/CBS The show ran for three seasons

NCIS will return to our screens in the fall and while an official synopsis has not yet been released, we'd expect the show to address Agent Knight's position in the team after she accepted a new job at Camp Pendleton in the season 21 finale.

WATCH: Have you caught up on season 21?

Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, remained tight-lipped when asked if her character would appear in the new season. "Hmmm…. Better tune in for that season opener!" she told TV Line.

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder said: "We've had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren't, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs. So I will say this: We do aim to please."

© Robert Voets/CBS Jessica accepted a new job at Camp Pendleton in the season 21 finale

He added: "And we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go."