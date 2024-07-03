NCIS star Katrina Law reveals new acting role after show hints at departure

Katrina Law has been keeping busy since wrapping filming on NCIS season 21. The actress, who plays Jessica Knight in the long-running CBS series, is set to star in an upcoming thriller film, Werewolves, alongside Captain America actor Frank Grillo.

The supernatural drama focuses on the aftermath of a supermoon event, which triggers a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. "Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back," the synopsis teases.

© Getty Images Katrina Law is starring in upcoming thriller, Werewolves

Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather Of Harlem), James Michael Cummings (City On The Hill) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Prodigal Son) also star in the recently completed movie.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Katrina posted a photo of her co-star Frank alongside a first-look image of a werewolf. She penned in the caption: "Look at @frankgrillo1 looking like a snack…literally. This one is gonna be fun!!!!!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star on her new project. One person wrote: "This sounds amazing! Looking forward to seeing it," while another added: "Congrats on this new movie."

Katrina's news comes just months after the season 21 finale of NCIS, which hinted at her character's departure.

© Robert Voets/CBS Jessica Knight accepted a new job in the season 21 finale

In the episode, Agent Knight accepted a new role across the country as the chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton. "Hell yeah! Let's do it," she told Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) in response to his offer.

Later on, Jessica's boyfriend Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) encouraged Knight to take the job. While she insisted that they could make a long-distance relationship work, he reassured her: "Take the job. This is for the best. Just go."

© CBS Photo Archive Jimmy encouraged Jessica to take the new role at Camp Pendleton

So, what does Jessica's new job mean for her NCIS future?

Addressing her character's decision in an interview with TVLine, Katrina said: "I think that at the end, Jessica has to take this position because she knows deep down this is what she wants. She wants a career, she's very ambitious, and to her a long-distance relationship isn't the end of things. At the same time, maybe it is, if it doesn't work out. She has to go forward and see where these things lead, she can't settle into something she knows will ultimately make her angry and have regrets."

© Robert Voets/CBS Katrina's future on the show has yet to be confirmed

When asked if she'll be back for season 22, Katrina said: "Hmmm…. Better tune in for that season opener!"

Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to find out if Katrina will reprise her role.