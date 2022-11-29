Kelly Clarkson steals the show in form-fitting silk dress during epic performance Kelly always looks fabulous!

Kelly Clarkson sure knows how to choose an outfit that is going to absolutely steal the show and leave her fans totally dazzled.

The star knows her style well, often opting for billowing dresses with waist-accentuating belts, but each time she does so in a myriad of different ways, colors and shapes, never failing to capture viewers' attention.

Her latest look is no exception, and she dazzled fans the second she stepped on to the stage to kick off The Kelly Clarkson Show with yet another "Kellyoke."

Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glitzy mini dress alongside Snoop Dogg

Fans were mesmerized from the moment the latest episode of Kelly's talk show started, as she impressed with both her style and her singing.

For Tuesday's episode, the singer opted for a button-down silk dress in an army green color, and she amped the look up by leaving the bottom buttons open to create a high slit, as well as by accessorizing with a figure-flattering, crocodile embossed belt.

Her song choice of the day was Stupid Love from Lady Gaga's Chromatica album, which was released in 2020, and fans coudln't help but be impressed with and compliment both her style and of course, her impressive cover of the song.

Kelly's voice and look stole the show

Fans took to the comments section to write: "Hands down one of the greatest singers of my generation!" and: "Definitely the most talented singer," as well as: "Damn!!! Slaying it!" plus another fan also wrote: "She's so beautiful."

Kelly impressed not only her viewers but one of her guests as well, and comedian Matt Rogers couldn't contain his excitement when he finally got to sit down next to the host for his interview.

Kelly's guest had a major moment with her

Telling her she was meeting one of her "absolute biggest fans," explaining that: "I have stats. I have seen you in concert thirteen times," and that his love for her "goes all the way back."

The American Idol singer felt totally complimented by him, and quickly stood up to hug him as she told him: "I love you."

