Strictly's Will Mellor apologises to Nancy Xu after judges criticise routine The Hollyoaks actor is a favourite to make the final

Will Mellor performed a powerful Paso Doble on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing but it divided judges and the audience.

MORE: Will Mellor's famous ex's comments on romance may surprise you

The actor was vocally disappointed with his performance, which gained a 7 from judges Craig and Shirley and a 9 from Motsi and Anton, with Craig approvingly saying that he picked up on Will's "arrogance" but wasn't in love with the routine overall and Shirley emphasising that she had hoped for more from the semi-final.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor divides judges with 'arrogant' Paso Doble in Strictly semi-finals

The audience booed as the scores were given, and Nancy had to reassure Will she was proud of him following his performance as the star shook his head.

READ: Strictly's Hamza moved to tears as judges reveal he's changed show forever

SEE: Strictly: Will Mellor's famous ex comments on romance may surprise you

Will has been one of the frontrunners for the final for several weeks, with many fans backing him to win amid strong competition from Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton in particular.

Will Mellor was disappointed with his first performance in the Strictly semi-final

But he's faltered on the dancefloor at times, and speaking to HELLO!'s Strictly Insider, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard weighed in on Will's performance in the quarter-final of the hit show, admitting that they wanted to see more from him.

AJ said: "I'm disappointed in Will [Mellor]. Will is my all-time favourite, I love him to bits, but this is the most positive disappointment I could ever say because he acted so well at the beginning, so good at the end and his hold is so perfect.

The actor apologised to his dance partner after their performance

"But then I'm like, where's the gut? Where's the determination? Use that heel lead, don't be pussyfooting around, as you get into it, you go for it."

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford shares surprising video with co-star - and fans react

Curtis, who was a dancing pro on Ireland's Dancing with the Stars, added: "The thing is, Foxtrot is very hard. The acting at the start and the end were fantastic. The hold is fantastic. But the thing with the foxtrot, if you can't get that push and that really good flow, it can look a little bit boring and flat now. He did it very cleanly. It's hard to make it look clean and subtle."

The pair also opened up about whether Will was becoming more tired as the show progressed, with Curtis saying: "I could see that in that performance! I hope it isn’t the case…"

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.