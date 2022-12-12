Strictly star Will Mellor reveals son Jayden’s modelling career plans

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has spoken proudly about his teenage son Jayden, 18, revealing that he has just started his modelling career!

Chatting on the Black Adam red carpet, the dancing star told the Daily Mail: "He's a model and has just started his modelling career. He's better looking than me so modelling will be no problem for him – he's also doing creative media so he's going to be behind the camera working with production companies.

WATCH: Will Mellor dazzles in the Paso Doble in the Strictly semi-finals

"He’s just stepped into the modelling world but it's no pressure he's only 18 so we're going to see what happens and where it takes him… It was a real moment for him to enjoy, he was on the red carpet, and it was brilliant. I was encouraging him to get out there because he's such a shy boy, but I turned around and he was stood in front of the cameras, and I had to film it because I was like, 'Look at my boy go!' I was so impressed!"

Will shares two children, son Jayden and daughter Renee, 14, with his wife Michelle McSween. He previously revealed that he asked his children’s permission before joining Strictly, telling HELLO! and other reporters: "I had to tell my children to make sure they weren't gonna be mortified when we do the dancing because usually when I dance, they're like dad. Stop it. Now.

Will opened up about his son

"I dance like no one's watching in my kitchen so I had to get clearance from my family to go, ‘Is it all right? You're not gonna be devastated when you go to school with your friends?"

He added: "Even though we're in front of the camera, your family all go on the journey with us, it's exciting for all our family. We might be doing the dancing but the family's going on the journey with us."

