Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why we have to agree with Shirley's 'brutal' comments The Strictly Come Dancing head judge had a lot to say this week

Strictly Come Dancing's nailbiting semi-finals aired on Sunday night, with the five remaining celebrity-professional couples battling it out in the ballroom for their place in the final.

HELLO! INSIDER: James and Ola Jordan talk disagreeing with scores and reveal their winner

The likes of Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Will Mellor performed not one, but two dances in a bid to impress the judges - but who will come out on top and who will face the dreaded dance-off? In a week that saw head judge Shirley Ballas giving her harshest critiques yet, a wardrobe mishap from Helen Skelton, and another week without a perfect score from Craig Revel-Horwood, what more do the celebrities have to do to prove they deserve that Glitterball?

VIDEO: James and Ola reveal who should have received a perfect score

Loading the player...

Former professionals and world champions Ola and James Jordan are back to weigh in on this week's highlights. Scroll on to read their penultimate column of Strictly Speaking…

James: I thought the show last night was fabulous, I really enjoyed it - though I would say there was only really one stand-out performance for me. That was from Molly.

Ola: Both her Paso Doble and American Smooth were beautiful.

MORE: Watch moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during live Strictly semi-finals – VIDEO

MORE: Janetta Manrara gushes she's 'back to square one' in Aljaz marriage following Strictly exit

Helen and Gorka danced an Argentine Tango

James: It was the Paso for me that was particularly exceptional. Molly has been in the bottom two so many times and she's only young - that must be tough. She's brushed herself off, she's come back week after week and I feel for her!

Ola: It's so tough being in the bottom two once, let alone four times! It does affect you. She continues to come back stronger and I admire that.

James: If she ends up in the bottom two again this week, she should be saved. She definitely had the strongest dances, there was nobody else who had an exceptional stand-out performance where you go 'that should have been four tens'.

HELLO!: Molly has been in the bottom two more than anyone. If she's in the dance-off again tonight, do you think the judges can save her?

James: Definitely. And they should - she was better than everyone else last night.

Ola: Even if Helen was in the bottom two (and we love Helen, we'd like her to win) I think Molly should be saved.

MORE: Take a look back at Shirley Ballas' impressive career - and watch her dance!

James: It's a competition at the end of the day, and Molly's dances were far superior to anyone else's last night. So no matter who she's in the bottom two with, if she's there, she should stay.

Ola: I think the nerves got the better of most people last night, you could tell they had to learn two dances and I think a couple of the celebrities struggled with the extra pressure. The standard overall did drop a little bit…

James: In particular I think Will struggled to learn two dances. I had such high expectations for his Paso Doble. It's quite an easy dance - for the men especially - but he didn't look good. There were some places where he looked so awkward.

What did you think of Fleur and Vito's Charleston?

Ola: He looked gutted when he was receiving criticism from the judges, but they were right to comment on his leg work and cape work.

James: Everything Shirley said about him I agreed with. That's the Shirley we remember! It was just honest, nothing malicious. She didn't go hard on him, she just gave him the truth.

Ola: The judges are there to critique and judge at the end of the day. If you can't take criticism - you're never going to improve. James: Shirley was telling Will what he did wrong. I liked that. It's how I've always learned to get better. His cape work was so bad I would've got rid of it from the choreography if he was my dancer. It was atrocious.

Ola: It wasn't even the cape work for me. Even with his Paso walks and stamps he didn't close his feet together - that's an absolute must in the Paso Doble. It really wasn't as good as we expected.

James: We've taught celebrities in the past who can only just about clap their hands together in time with the music to do a good Paso, so for Will, someone who has bags and bags of talent, it should have been a walk in the park.

Ola: Watching Will's cape work made me feel proud about my celebrities in the past actually. I think back to Kenny Logan and Chris Hollins - their cape work was great!

Will received disappointing scores for his Paso Doble

James: I did write on Twitter that Will's Couple's Choice dance looked a little bit like dad dancing…

Ola: There's nothing wrong with dad dancing! You're a dad now!

James: I'll be honest, I couldn't have done that dance any better than Will and I'm a professional dancer. Street dance is tough and it can look so awkward if it's not done right. They looked like they were having fun - but it was dad dancing!

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin moved to tears after judges reveal how he changed show forever

HELLO!: Last night was the first time we've seen Shirley give a lower score than Craig this season. Was she right to give Helen an 8 when others gave her 10? Twitter described her judging as 'brutal'.

Ola: I don't think it was harsh. There was something missing for me in Helen's Tango last night. As good as she is, and as much as we're rooting for her for the final, she looked very unsure of herself when she was dancing.

James: She didn't look like she was 'in it'. I would have probably given her an eight or a nine if I was on the judging panel, so I would agree with Shirley.

Ola: We've seen Helen do so many dances that have been much better and have been so deserving of tens.

James: I would've liked to have seen softness in her spine in her Waltz and her posture was very stiff, it looked a bit rigid. It was still a great dance but there's no way it could have been a perfect score for those reasons.

Hamza is a favourite to reach the final

Ola: And I would say with the second dance, although it was really good, her facial expressions gave it away that she was overthinking it. It didn't sell the intensity and passion of an Argentine Tango for me.

James: I'd love them to win. I love Helen and I love Gorka, but I would have to agree that they didn't deserve four tens last night.

HELLO!: Who is guaranteed a space in the final?

Ola: It has to be Hamza. He has the highest score on the leaderboard and is clearly one of the favourites.

James: Hamza's Charleston was great. I loved the lifts. Some of the lifts that Jowita does on Strictly I've never seen before.

Ola: You do have to remember that Jowita is tiny. She's very light and there are certain lifts that I or any other professionals on the show probably couldn't do because we're not as petite as her. We used to call Flavia a 'lift girl' because she was just so good at them and light as a feather.

James: I totally agree, though they are still so creative. They did one lift where she was still holding onto his leg and that's actually an ice skating move - it was so impressive. His Waltz, however, I thought was quite weak. The judges didn't really seem to pick up on that - I'm not sure why.

MORE: Strictly's Will Mellor apologises to Nancy Xu after judges criticise routine

James and Ola were big fans of Molly's Paso Doble

Ola: I really loved Fleur's Charleston, it was so good. Her Paso Doble was slightly less impressive.

James: Fleur is a really, really good dancer, but there's something about the way she dances I can't warm to. I'm not sure if it's the fact she's too aggressive with her movements, or she lacks softness in her spine, or that she's too staccato at times, I just can't put my finger on it. She's doing a fantastic job, but she hasn't been consistent enough.

Ola: We could expect to see Fleur in the bottom two again, if I'm honest.

HELLO!: Ola, you've won Strictly before. How did it feel when you got to this stage of the competition - did you know deep down that you were going to win?

Ola: No, definitely not. I remember when we got called out to go through the final, it was just total disbelief. When you get to that point, you've worked so hard for so many weeks with your celebrity, and it just feels incredible.

James: Ola had that 'Hamza and Jowita feel', that the public just loved the partnership and wanted to see them go far. I remember when Ola got to the final and the feeling that I had for her was indescribable - I was just so happy for her. It's always the way that one person is elated and another is gutted - it's just the way the competition goes.

I had it several times when I got to the final and just missed out on the first prize, but that's the beast of the show!

Ola: Of course, you never lifted the Glitterball James so you wouldn’t know what it’s like to actually win...

James: Oi!

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.