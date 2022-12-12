Kelly Clarkson's latest sub gets fans talking as star misses talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show star was not well on Monday

Kelly Clarkson has been absent from her award-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, for the past few days.

The mother-of-two was missing from the program again on Monday morning, with Jewel taking her place. While Kelly appeared via video link, the singer was not in the studio herself due to illness.

Photos were shared from the episode on Monday via Instagram, alongside the caption: "TODAY Kicking off our holiday week with the one and only @Jewel PLUS @AndreaSavage and our most incredible holiday giveaways YET!"

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson makes emotional acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many asking when Kelly would be returning to her show. "I wish Kelly was there in person," one wrote, while another commented: "I miss Kelly." A third added: "When will Kelly be back?"

The episodes for the show were pre-recorded so Kelly is likely to return soon, having now recovered from her illness.

The star made quite the impression last week at the annual People's Choice Awards. She turned up in a beautiful ruffled red gown with puffy sleeves.

What's more, Kelly won the Daytime Talk Show Show award for The Kelly Clarkson Show, beating the likes of GMA, Live with Kelly and Ryan and Today with Hoda & Jenna.

The show's official account shared the news after the big win, and many fans were quick to congratulate Kelly and her team.

Kelly's show has been running since 2019, and has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment.

The country singer has also won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021. It was announced in December 2020 that the show had been renewed for its third and fourth seasons through 2023.

Away from work, Kelly enjoys nothing more than spending time with her two young children, River and Remington, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She is also close to Brandon's children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth – Seth and Savannah. In June 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

