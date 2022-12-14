Jenna Bush Hager is cheered on by Today co-stars following latest career achievement The NBC star is so talented!

Jenna Bush Hager is one half of the Fourth Hour hosting duo on Today, alongside her good friend Hoda Kotb.

The mother-of-three has been working on the NBC daytime show since 2019, after replacing Kathie Lee Gifford when she retired.

Jenna has enjoyed an incredible career to date on the program, but is also venturing into other projects too.

For the last few years, the star has been making a name for herself with her Read with Jenna bookclub, and has a legion of fans as a result of its success.

Most recently, the star enjoyed a career highlight away from the show, getting a feature in the LA Times.

She proudly shared the article on her Instagram feed, which was quickly cheered on by her co-stars at Today. "MOGUL," Savannah Guthrie wrote, while Hoda added: "FLYYY." Sheinelle Jones added a champagne glass emoji in celebration.

Jenna Bush Hager's book club was highlighted in a feature in The LA Times

The positive article highlights many of Jenna's successes with Read with Jenna, including the fact that 36 of the 49 titles selected for it to date have made it to the bestseller list.

What's more, 16 of these bestsellers are from first-time authors, making it all the more of an achievement of Jenna's popularity and success of the book club.

Jenna has also written a number of books herself, including a children's story, The Superpower Sisterhood, which she co-wrote with her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

The book quickly became a New York Times bestseller after it was released earlier in the year, and at the time, Jenna and Barabara opened up about the inspiration behind the story to HELLO!.

Jenna Bush Hager works on the Fourth Hour of Today with Hoda Kotb

They revealed that their mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, was the inspiration behind the story as she too was an only child growing up.

"Our main character, which may be unusual in a book about sisterhood, is an only child, but then one day two sets of sisters move onto her block and she becomes an honorary sister and they work together to make their street better," Barbara explained.

What's more, the sisters wrote the book together during the pandemic, sending each other paragraphs via email and over the phone - a perfect distraction during an uncertain time.

