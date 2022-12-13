Gemma Atkinson shares daughter Mia's heartbreak following emotional Strictly update

Gemma Atkinson raced to support her three-year-old daughter, Mia, after the youngster appeared overcome with emotion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the radio presenter captured her daughter's heartbreaking reaction to the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final results show.

Whilst her dancer dad, Gorka Marquez, sailed through to the finals, Mia was left distraught by Will Mellor's appearance in the dreaded dance off.

"Papa or Will need to win… I'll cry if they go," the tot gushed.

Mia appeared heartbroken by the Strictly results

Alongside a touching clip of her daughter seemingly glued to the Strictly action, Gemma penned: "Well this is awkward… Gonna turn it off now. Can't put her through the dance off.

"I feel like this is practice for future heartbreaks at least! I felt the same when Take That split up."

Little Mia has had a secret "crush" on Will since the start of this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma revealed: "Gorka and Helen have been amazing so far this year.

Will and Nancy left the competition on Monday

"I'm so so proud of them. Helen is just wonderful, she's lovely, Mia absolutely loves them, although she does like Will Mellor as well, she's got a little crush on Will Mellor."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gemma explained how Mia loves watching her dad on the telly. "She does miss him, but we're lucky though in this day and age that we've got FaceTime and Zoom, so he calls every day, every hour of every day."

She went on to say: "She loves seeing him on the telly and she will definitely be a little dancer herself I think; the number of times we've had to re-watch the dances, I would say even I know the routines by now actually!"

Gemma and Gorka are planning their wedding

Gorka and Helen Skelton have made it through to the highly anticipated Strictly finals alongside Hamza Yassim, Fleur East, and Molly Rainford.

Fleur and Vito lived to dance another week after landing themselves in the bottom two alongside Will and his partner Nancy Xu who became the 11th couple to leave the ballroom this week.

The 20th Strictly final will be hosted by presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman just a week before Christmas on Saturday 17 December.

