Here's all you need to know about Vienna Blood's third series The BBC period drama is back for new episodes

If you enjoyed the first two series of period drama Vienna Blood on BBC then you're in luck because new episodes are almost here. The series, fronted by Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer, will see the return of Max and Oskar as they investigate a series of mysterious murders in the Austrian capital.

Once again using their detective and psychology skills, the two uncover the truth behind some deadly cases in the three-part show. Before the new episodes air, here's what to expect from the return of Vienna Blood.

When is Vienna Blood series three out?

The new series of Vienna Blood is set to air on BBC One on Wednesday 14 December at 9pm. The first episode will also be available on the iPlayer immediately after, and the remaining two episodes will air on a weekly basis until 28 December.

Who stars in Vienna Blood on BBC?

As mentioned, Vienna Blood will see the return of Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer as Max Libermann, a brilliant English doctor, and detective inspector Oskar Rheinhardt respectively. Together, they combine their expertise to solve crimes.

Vienna Blood returns on Wednesday 14 December

Also starring in the third series of the show is Clara Weiss as Luise von Finckh, Max's former fiancée, as well as Amelia Bullmore and Conleth Hill who portray Max's parents Rachel and Mendel Libermann. Meanwhile, Charlene McKenna will return as Leah Liebermann.

What is Vienna Blood series three about?

The third instalment of Vienna Blood promises more adventures for Max and Oskar and the first episode sees them venture into the world of high fashion. The synopsis reads: "With the discovery of a young seamstress murdered in a luxury fashion house, Max and Oskar begin to see that the glamour industry conceals dark and sinister truths.

"To identify the killer, this case demands that Max contends with the nature of beauty and the murkier waters of sexual attraction. It's a trail that will lead Max and Oskar from couture to an altogether more sinister world of exploitation and blackmail."

Are you looking forward to series three?

What have the cast said about Vienna Blood series three?

Actor Matthew Beard, who is also known for his roles in The Imitation Game, One Day and Johnny English Strikes Again, opened up about the relationship between Max and Oskar and how it develops in the new season.

"In the first season there was a conflict between Max and Oskar," he told the BBC, adding: "They grow tight as a friendship and that makes both of them mature as people. Then in the second series that friendship really develops."

"And in the third season a new layer of conflict emerges. By this point, Max has written a book about the psychopathy of the criminal mind and a little bit about their adventures. And Oskar now starts to wonder if it isn't just Max's vanity and Max's ego that's making him interested in these murderers."

