George Stephanopoulos hilariously left baffled during conversation with co-stars in must-watch video The GMA star has a dry sense of humor!

George Stephanopoulos is a beloved TV star known for his one liners and certainly let his feelings known on Tuesday's GMA!

The dad-of-two was chatting to his co-stars Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer about the top news lines of the morning.

These included the news of Elton John's farewell tour will be finishing up in the UK. Robin had just recently spoken to the Rocket Man hitmaker about his final show in the US, which took place in Los Angeles at the Dodger Stadium in November.

VIDEO: George Stephaopoulos is left baffled during a chat with his co-stars

"The Rocket Man has announced another of his final farewell tours," Lara told viewers and her co-stars. Finding out that the tour had more dates, George had the most hilarious response - as shown in the video above!

George is one of the main co-anchors on GMA and has been working together with Robin for 13 years - the longest-running TV partnership to date.

Away from work, George loves nothing more than spending time with his wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters.

George Stephanopoulos has a great relationship with his GMA co-stars

The family have been living in a beautiful apartment in the Big Apple since 2010 after relocating from Washington D.C. The family moved after George landed his role on Good Morning America, where he replaced Diane Sawyer.

At the time, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple. She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

The couple are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, who they tend to keep out of the spotlight. Elliott flew the nest last year to attend college, and Harper is due to do the same next year, meaning that George and Ali will be official empty nesters.

The GMA co-anchor with wife Ali Wentworth

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

