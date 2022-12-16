GMA3's biggest hint that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes could return to the show The pair have been on hiatus since their relationship bombshell

There's been no word on when Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are set to return to GMA3 but viewers are getting their hopes up that they won't be gone for good - and there's a big reason why.

The pair have been missing from the show after ABC bosses pulled them from their hosting gigs following their relationship revelation.

However, they're still featured in the show in a very telling way and all is revealed in the introductory clip below from GMA3's show on Wednesday.

While Amy and T.J. are still absent, their current stand-ins, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, have been a big hit with viewers.

During their second day of hosting, their cheeky opening banter got the seal of approval from viewers.

They said they were thrilled to be back together for day two and Rhiannon quipped that her "key card is still working" and she hadn't been asked to leave the building.

Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan have been filling in for Amy and T.J.

She also took to Instagram to say how much she loved presenting the show and her social media followers couldn't have agreed more.

They commented on a photo of her with DeMarco and wrote: "You were great...fill in full time?" and, "You are AMAZING," with a third adding: "Fabulous. We love you two together."

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call last week, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy and T.J.reportedly became more than just friends after training for a marathon together

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos would be keeping their seats warm.

They did so for the first week and the two new anchors have been filling in ever since.

Amy and T.J.'s romance was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together.

The images showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom and they were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

Both parties are married, making their relationship a shock to viewers and their loved ones.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have both been working together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

