Dr. Jennifer Ashton praised by GMA3 viewers as she shares news about exciting upcoming guest The star gave fans an update

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been holding down the fort at GMA3 while her co-stars, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, have been absent following their relationship revelation.

The popular TV doctor has been flanked by stand-in hosts, but has no doubt found it challenging as the network navigates the future of the show.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

That being said, Jennifer hasn't let news of the affair stop her from doing her job and this includes securing some very exciting new guests.

WATCH: T.J. Holmes' reported replacement on GMA3 revealed

Loading the player...

The star delighted fans when she posted a photo of herself on set and revealed who would be joining her the day afterwards.

"Tomorrow on @abcgma3, rare access to the Dr Anthony Fauci few have ever seen: inside his day to day routine & the keys to his longevity."

MORE: GMA3 introduces yet another new face to show - all we know about DeMarco Morgan

POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares glimpse into family life following T.J. Holmes affair

She continued: "He invited me over to cook dinner, I joined him on his daily power walk, and then returned with him to the VRC (vaccine research center) at the NIH in Bethesda, where the COVID vaccine (and other vaccines) were created. #longevity #vitality."

Dr. Jennifer Ashton excited fans by revealing who was going to be on GMA3

Fans were so excited for the episode and immediately began commenting. "I have learned so much from the two of you. Thank you both for your willingness to share your medical knowledge and even personal experiences to assist our society in dealing with so many issues. You are appreciated."

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is being supported in unexpected way

MORE: T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach his 'best friend' in interview before affair was revealed

Others added: "Love you both; watched the two of you all during Covid for my info; you got me through it," and, "Dr. Fauci saved our lives!! Dr. Ashton, I listened to you every day on ABC afternoon show to get the latest on Covid during the worst times. Thank you both."

GMA3 is experiencing a shake up

News of the guests comes as Amy and T.J. continue their break from the show. The Daily Mail published photos of them enjoying an intimate vacation together and while they initially both returned to GMA3, network bosses quickly decided to remove them from air while they decide how they'll move forward.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.