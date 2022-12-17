Suranne Jones reveals major change for Vigil season 2 The actress gave fans an update on the new season

Gifting fans with an early Christmas present, Suranne Jones has just revealed a major update on the BBC crime drama Vigil, which is set to return for a second season next year. Joining Tom Hanks, Naomi Ackie, Rina Sawayama and Richard Osman on The Graham Norton Show, Suranne explained: "There will be another [season], but I will not be in a submarine locked in small spaces!"

After an intense and at times painful filming process for the first season, it's hardly surprising that Suranne isn't keen on returning to a submarine for the next instalment.

Back in 2021, she explained how the on-set stunts resulted in a few nasty injuries. "I got whiplash, I put my back out a couple of times... I was covered in bruises," she said. "Every time I went home my husband was like, 'What the hell have they done to you now?'"

Suranne added: "It was fun to do and I watch the finished series and go, 'Oh, Amy's great!' But I was hobbling home and having Epsom salt baths during filming!"

Fans couldn't have been happier after the BBC initially announced that a second season was in the works. The official statement read:

Suranne Jones plays DS Amy Silva

"In 2021, Vigil was the UK's most-watched new drama launch in three years (since Bodyguard in 2018). [It] attracted an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30-days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6m viewers (30-days). Vigil will return for a second series and will be set and filmed in Scotland again."

The first season saw the Doctor Foster actress playing DS Amy Silva. Tasked with solving a murder on board the submarine HMS Vigil, the lead detective's investigation causes plenty of drama, bringing the police into conflict with the Royal Navy and MI5.

