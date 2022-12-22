The Traitors: how to apply to go on show Do you have what it takes to go on The Traitors?

The Traitors is the show that everyone is obsessed with – and season one will conclude with the finale on Thursday which can only mean one thing: planning for season two! Should BBC renew the reality show, it means that production will be looking for another group of contestants to take on that roundtable and root out traitors. So can you apply? We have the details…

You can currently apply on The Traitors on the Studio Lambert, but it is advertising that people will take part in Summer 2022 – so it might not have been renewed for the second season just yet.

The site advertises the show as a "reality competition series built on strategy and suspicion, filmed in the Scottish Highlands. A team of players will compete in a series of missions, the more missions they win, the bigger the prize pot.

"However, amongst the players lie the Traitors. The Traitors will meet in secret and decide who to eliminate from their fellow players known as a ‘Faithful’. The aim of the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end of the game." Find out more on the site here.

Are you ready for the finale?

Fans have been loving the show, with one writing: "My favourite thing about The Traitors' success is that the UK seems to finally be bored of watching beautiful, young and rich people on reality TV. Normal people will always be more interesting and compelling. Please take note when casting Big Brother, ITV."

Speaking about a potential second season, another person wrote: "My pitch for series 2 of The Traitors: bring back the exact same 22 contestants, different traitors. the history between them would cause utter mayhem."

Do you think you have what it takes?

A third person wrote: "The only problem with Season 2 is people are going to come in far more savvy. There's an innocence to these players that won't happen again #TheTraitors."

