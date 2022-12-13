Meet Beyond the Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen - and his girlfriend who appears in the show The couple have been together for a year

Clive Owen and his son, Reuben, are the stars of Channel 5's new Our Yorkshire Farm spin-off series, which follows the father-son duo as they leave the farm behind and embark on a new digging venture together.

Beyond the Yorkshire Farm explores how the 19-year-old's "unique childhood has prepared him for adult life", charting "the highs and lows of Reuben's first year in business". Read on to find out more about Reuben, including his girlfriend, Sarah, who also appears in the show.

Who is Reuben Owen?

Reuben Owen is the eldest son of Amanda and Clive Owen, who split after 21 years of marriage earlier this year.

Reuben discovered his passion for repairing machinery at a young age and even learned to fix tractors when he was just 11.

After completing his GCSEs, Reuben left the farm to complete an apprenticeship as a mechanic, as was documented in the final series of Our Yorkshire Farm.

The teen has long dreamed of starting his own digging business, spending weekends and holidays fixing up and flipping second-hand trials bikes hoping to save enough cash to start the venture when he left school, according to talent agency site Arlington.

Reuben and Clive star in the new series

Who is Reuben's girlfriend Sarah?

Reuben's girlfriend is Sarah Dow, whom he has been dating for a year. Just last week, the teenage mechanic marked their one-year anniversary with a sweet post to Instagram. Sharing a snap of the couple, he wrote: "Cheers @sarah11dow for not sacking me off yet. Been a full year."

Sarah has been dating Reuben for one year

In the first episode of the new series, Sarah revealed that she met Reuben through their mutual friend, Tom, who also appears in the show, and that she has been learning more about mechanics by working on Reuben and Clive's project.

"I met Reuben through Tommy, actually," she said. "We just got on really well and he taught me some stuff.

"I'm going to do an engineering course at college and I feel like I could adapt some of this towards that because I kind of know a bit about the machines now."

