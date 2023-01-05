Kate Gosselin is 'so angry' after being forced to quit Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Mom-of-eight Kate Gosselin left in episode one of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Kate Gosselin has shared how "angry" she remains after being forced to leave new Fox competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on the first episode following a devastating injury.

The mom-of-eight, 47, was tasked with falling backwards out of a helicopter into open water but upon landing, Kate knew immediately something had gone wrong. As you can see in the video below, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test puts celebrities into dangerous challenges which are based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

"Water and height are two of my absolute fears," she has now shared but she undertook the task only to awkwardly land on her neck, leading to unbearable pain that she still suffers with today.

"I landed right on my neck and I screamed when I landed because it was absolutely ridiculous pain," she recalled. Kate told People that everyone on the cast encouraged her to speak to the medics but she wanted to power through as her years as a nurse told her that she would be asked to quit the programme.

Kate "braved through it and it just kept getting worse" and she eventually was forced to see a doctor who told her to leave the show.

"I'm so angry," Kate concluded, "I was out and it was done before it even started."

Kate was forced to leave the show

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test sees the likes of Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, NFL player Danny Amendola, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, NBA star Dwight Howard, and Olympians Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Carli Lloyd all be put through grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges which are based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

R&B star Montell Jordan, actress Beverley Mitchell, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, former MLB star Mike Piazza, Celebrity Rehab host Dr. Drew Pinsky and former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci are all also taking part.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

